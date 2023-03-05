Wausau Pilot & Review

A fast-moving storm system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation to Wausau and surrounding communities Sunday into Monday, with a winter storm watch in effect.

Expect mainly snow on Sunday night, with heavy accumulations of up to six inches possible. Snow will taper late Sunday into Monday with freezing drizzle and icing.

Temperatures edging above freezing across east-central and portions of central Wisconsin Monday could result in just rain. Periods of light snow and possibly some freezing drizzle will continue across the north on Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday for Marathon, Menominee and Shawano Counties.