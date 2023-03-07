Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You An Education or Therapy Student? GiGi’s Playhouse is a non-profit providing free educational and therapeutic programing to people with Down syndrome and their families, and it is looking for interns. Students focusing on education, OT, PT, speech, marketing, physical fitness or music would be ideal. Must be 18+ to apply. For more information, contact Erica at eerdman@gigisplayhouse.org or 715-370-6652.

Drivers Needed. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to pick up food donations from department stores on Monday and Wednesday mornings from roughly 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Ability to drive a box truck, lift donation boxes, and use a pallet jack is necessary; no CDL required. Training will be provided for the right candidate. A background check and good driving record is required. Must be age 26+. Email Catherine at Catherine@neighborsplace.org or call 715-845-1966 to apply.

Interested in a Pharmacy Career? Gain important experience by volunteering in the inpatient pharmacy at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Volunteers perform such duties as checking drug expiration dates, barcode labeling, restocking and other duties as requested. Must be age 16+. Training provided. Apply at aspirus.org/become-a-volunteer or contact Mary at volunteers@aspirus.org or 715-847-2848.

Art and Music Teachers Needed. Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) seeks volunteers to teach weekly art and music classes to youths ages 12 to 17 at the youth shelter care facility. Supplies will be provided. Contact Kathleen Buckli at 715-298-5053 or director@katsinc.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Hygiene Items Needed. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of donations for hygiene and household cleaning products. Groups interested in initiating and planning a specific drive for these items are also welcome. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Personal Items Needed. Faith in Action of Marathon County needs small personal care items, such as toothpaste/brushes, denture care items, sample size shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, combs, soaps, lotions, notepads, Band-Aids and socks for their senior care-receivers. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 630 Adams St., Wausau, (inside Immanuel Lutheran Church). Contact Jamie at WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com or 715-848-8783 with any questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County