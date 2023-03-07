By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The U.S. Wheelchair Curling Team is 4-2 after the first few rounds of play at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

The team, with Matt Thums from the Wausau Curling Club playing third, had a good day Monday, defeating Sweden 7-4 and Italy 11-8. The latter game featured an unusual five-end seventh, the Anericans scoring five stones to overcome an Italian lead of 7-6.

Earlier, the U.S. team defeated Japan, 7-4, and Scotland, 7-4, while losing to Canada and Norway in close matches.

The results leave the U.S. tied for fourth in the 12-team tournament.

Today, the U.S. faces the Czech Republic and tournament-leading China. China won the wheelchair curling Paralympics last year in Beijing and stands at 5-1.

Games and end-by-end scores can be seen on worldcurling.org. Vancouver is two hours behind our central time.