For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Pitcher Christian Orr is returning to the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team for the 2023 season.

In Orr’s last appearance for the Woodchucks, he closed out an exciting 11-1 Northwoods League playoff win over Wisconsin Rapids last August.

Orr, a senior right-hander at Colombia International University, proved to be a valuable asset for the Woodchucks last summer. Over the course of the season, Orr pitched 8 1/3 innings, earning a win, and walking six batters. At Colombia International University, Orr, has pitched 102.1 innings in 35 games and earning seven wins.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m.