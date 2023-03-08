Wausau Pilot & Review

A national program that profiles exceptional restaurants will film a segment in the Wausau area this month, highlighting The Palms Supper Club.

A Wausau-area staple since the late 1930s, the Palms, 5912 Bus. Hwy. 51, Schofield, is perhaps one of the area’s most iconic restaurants and is well known for its fine food and servers. In 2018, the restaurant was transformed under new ownership and is lighter, brighter and fresher than in years past, with a unique round bar that invites conversation and locally-produced artwork that adorns its walls.

And the food is better than ever, relying on baked-from-scratch breads, soups, salads, sides and more. With the area’s only charcoal grill, that means the steaks have fantastic flavor, while ingredients for soups, such as roasted red peppers, are freshly grilled rather than bought in a jar. The Palms serves lunch and dinner seven days each week, with daily specials along with traditional Friday fish fry, scrumptious prime rib on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and a full array of both cocktails and mocktails to choose from.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming a segment on location on March 21 at The Palms and will air at a date yet to be determined. The Palms will announce the finalized date on its Facebook page.

America's Best Restaurants aims to feature the "best independent restaurants in the USA," according to its website.