This week’s featured cocktail makes the most of the delicious flavors of caramel and cream in a mouthwatering blend of goodness. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Werther’s Original

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1 1/2 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

2 oz. Milk or cream

Caramel sauce

Werther’s caramel, for garnish

To create this drink, drizzle caramel sauce inside a martini glass. Mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a candy caramel. Sip and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.