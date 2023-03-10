Now-April 29

Two-Sentence Story Contest (All Locations)

Teens and tweens can submit short stories to the Marathon County Public Library’s 2-Sentence Story Contest. Stories can be submitted between March 8-April 29 in two different age categories – 8-12 years old and 13-18 years old. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Now-May 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

March 15

Finger Knitting for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens can learn the basics of finger knitting during a free event on March 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Finger knitting can be used to create projects like necklaces, scarves and more, and it’s easy to learn how to do it. All supplies will be provided. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

March 18

Finger Knitting for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Finger knitting can be used to create projects like necklaces, scarves and more, and teens can learn how to do this simple craft during a free event on March 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First S., Wausau. All supplies will be provided. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Prehistoric Facts with Dino Chris. (MCPL Wausau)

All ages are invited to see fossils and fossil replicas from local dinosaur enthusiast Dino Chris on March 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Chris will bring his collection of paleontology items for the public to look at and ask questions. Free and open to all ages. For more information, call 715-261-7220.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on March 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.



March 20

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

On March 20, kids and families can drop in at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, any time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to play and build with LEGO blocks. Blocks will be provided. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



March 21

Ozalle Toms, campus executive at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, will talk about and read from her new memoir “Letting Perseverance Finish” on March 21 from 6-7 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.



March 21-25

Escape Room Family Adventure (MCPL Hatley)

Children and families can put their problem-solving and intuition skills to the test and try to escape from some pop-up escape rooms during the week of March 21-25 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Multiple time slots will be available each day, with registration required. To register, call 715-446-3537.

March 21

Family Film Matinée (MCPL Wausau)

The library will offer a free movie screening for families on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1-2:30 p.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The movie that will be shown is a 2021 animated film about the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. Rated PG. Free. For more information or to find out the movie’s title, call 715-261-7220.

March 22

Family Game Day (MCPL Wausau)

Bring your favorite game, or play one of the library’s many board games, on March 22 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Play with your family, friends or other attendees anytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will provide board games, like Monopoly and Candy Land, along with classics like cribbage and Yahtzee. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Adults can learn the basics of starting seeds indoors during a free class on March 22 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated again from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the 10 a.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3EuB4dY. To register for the 6 p.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3kjeUVm. For more information, call 715-261-1230.

March 23-25

Mario Party. (MCPL Wausau)

From March 23-25, kids and their parents/caregivers can drop in at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to participate in a scavenger hunt and make Super Mario-themed crafts in anticipation of the April release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



March 23

Make a Pawsome Friend. (MCPL Rothschild)

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to learn how to safely interact with dogs on March 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Ambassadors from the Paper Cities Kennel Club will be present with their dogs to teach children practical skills on how to interact with dogs, as well as to provide opportunities for kids to practice what they’ve learned. Free. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

March 28

Manga Drawing (MCPL Wausau)

Manga is a unique form of illustration that originated in Japan and is used in comic books and graphic novels. If you’re kid who’s a fan of the art form, stop in at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on March 28 between 4-6 p.m.! Attendees will learn about manga drawings and make their own manga art! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.