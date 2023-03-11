Wausau Pilot & Review
All the goodness of a classic chicken pot pie, but without a finicky crust or long bake time? We’re into it. This chicken pot pie soup is creamy, oh-so-savory, and undeniably comforting. It’s the perfect meal for those cold, snowy days when you’re craving something hearty but decadent. Click here for the recipe.
Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!