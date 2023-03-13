By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

In the final regular curling of the season, the Lori Ziegel and Todd Goetsch rinks won club championships at the Wausau Curling Center this past weekend.

Ziegel won the women’s competition, teaming with Alyson Halbrook, Sarah Werth, Larissa Ziegel-Silver and Michelle Goetsch.

The men’s winning rink featured Goetsch along with Bret Ziegel, Aaron Werth, and Vada Perkins.

The competition closed the 2022-23 curling season for the locals, who are now preparing for the USA Curling National Club Championships which begin this Thursday, March 16, and continue through next Sunday.