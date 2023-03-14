By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Curling Club is ready for the USA Curling National Club Championships this week, after months of planning and preparation.

The top club teams from across the United States are expected to arrive this Wednesday, ready to participate in the Opening Ceremonies and the start of the play on Thursday, March 16.

Play will continue from morning to night on Friday and Saturdaywith tie-breakers, semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

The public is invited. Single-day tickets ($5) or full-series tickets ($15) can be purchased at the door. Tickets will be discounted for seniors and students. Children under 10 will be admitted free.

“We’re ready and eager to host the tournament,” said Wausau Club president Kim Susens. “An eight-end thank you to our sponsors, fans, volunteers, USA Curling, and our competitors. We hope all enjoy our community, the games and the spirit of curling.”

A total of 24 men’s and women’s teams from as far away as Massachusetts, Texas, California and Alaska will compete.

As the tournament host, the Wausau Club is sponsoring two teams in the competition. The women’s team, skipped (captained) by Lisa Landon, includes Terri Gleason, Valerie Gorichs, Sue Gould and Susan Peloquin.

The men’s team will be skipped by Tim Cucchiarelli, with Todd Goetsch, Billy Splinter, Brett Ziegel, and Matt Foss.

The opening ceremony, set for 3:30 Thursday, will feature a traditional Bagpipe march onto the ice and the introduction of the teams, presentation of the flag, and a ceremonial first rock, to be thrown by USA Wheelchair team curler Matt Thums of the Wausau Club.

The curling ice, critical to the play, will be in top shape thanks to the direction of Shawn Olesen, the “ice master” at USA Curling, assisted by the Wausau ice crew of Pete Dodson, Pete Susens, Dale Gerlach, and club volunteers.

The presenting sponsor for the competition is Crystal Finishing Systems Inc. Selected games will be streamed live on the Wausau Area Access Media You Tube channel.

The full schedule and team listing are available at: https://wausaucurling.org/index.php/events/2023-club-championship.

The Wausau Curling Center is located on Wausau’s southeast side at 1920 Curling Way.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, March 16

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Practice

3:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies

5:30 p.m. Men’s draw

9 p.m. Women’s draw

Friday, March 17

8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Men’s draws

12 noon and 8 p.m. Women’s draws

Saturday, March 18

8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Men’s draws

12 noon and 8 p.m. Women’s draws

Sunday, March 19