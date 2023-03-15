Wausau Pilot & Review

Woof! The name is Wall-E and you can bet that I am ready…ready for fun, ready for love and ready for Y-O-U! I’m a playful pup who can’t wait to grow up in a loving home filled with adventure, exercise, snuggles and other dogs. It would be a dream come true to find a home with a pup around my age to show me the ropes and share my energy. I’m a quick learner, a little bit of a stinker and absolutely adorable. 10/10 recommended by the staff at the Humane Society of Marathon County. I can’t wait to meet you!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.