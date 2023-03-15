Samoset Council will begin its annual Scouting for Food service project March 25 to help local families and children facing food insecurity.

Scouts will leave an orange flier on the doors of homes with instructions on how to participate in the food collection. The following week, April 1, Scouts will return to those homes to gather non-perishable food donations.

After retrieving the food donations, Scouts then head to their local food pantry, such as The Neighbors’ Place, or church to drop off the food.

Samoset Council partners with over 50 food pantries in 13 counties. Last year, Scouts collected more than 42,000 pounds of food.

Scouts will be with adult leaders when dropping off the fliers and picking up the donations, however, please keep an eye out as you are driving, especially where large snowbanks remain.

Note: The Wisconsin Rapids area service project will start on April 15. Scouts in this area will pick up the food donations on April 22.