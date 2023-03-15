WAUSAU – The “HANK Talk” on the James Webb Space Telescope at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau has been rescheduled to March 28.

Aaron Steffen

“The James Webb Space Telescope: An Amazing First Year,” will be presented at 7 p.m. by Associate Professor Aaron Steffen, astronomy. The discussion on its scientific discoveries and breakthroughs will be held at the James F. Veninga Theater in the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus.

The presentation is 30 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session with Steffen. It will also be livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/HankTalk.

Steffen, a Sheboygan native, teaches astronomy and physics at UWSP at Wausau. His research is on the multi-wavelength properties and evolution of super-massive black holes. He earned degrees from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison, and previously was a research scientist at Penn State and NASA’s Spitzer Science Center at the California Institute of Technology.

Additional “HANK Talks” this spring include:

April 18 – “Genetic Engineering and Biofuel Production: Making Better Yeast,” Associate Professor Kristine Prahl, biology

After the live event, “HANK Talks” will be archived at www.uwsp.edu/wausau/hank-talks/. Talks will also air on the public access cable television channel.

To learn more about lecture and arts programming at UWSP at Wausau, contact Chad Premeau at cpremeau@uwsp.edu.