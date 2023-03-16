WAUSAU – Artificial intelligence has made significant advances in the past year, with automated smart interactions powered by algorithms that can reason, learn and act almost like humans do. Just as a child learns through examples, the same is true of machine learning algorithms. But what exactly is AI, how does it work and how is it changing the world around us?

At 10 a.m. March 17, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Vera Klekovkina, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point associate professor of world languages and literatures, and Cary Elza, UW-Stevens Point associate professor of media studies, for an exploration into the world of artificial intelligence, its processes and its implications for the future.

