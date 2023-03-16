Wausau Pilot & Review

WANTED: Matthew J. Deets, 35, of Rothschild. Arrest warrant issued March 14, 2023: Intimidate a victim, bail jumping
Chastity Ritchie, 30, of Wausau. March 13, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Brayden Felch, 17, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 6, 2023: Third-degree sexual assault
Ty Ament, 45, of Wausau. March 14, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Jonathan Huff, 41, of Wausau. March 13, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Diane Kienbaum, 41, of Wausau. March 10, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Joshua Berkhahn, 35. March 16, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Desrae Brown, 30, of Wausau. March 15, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
James Hornung, 71, of Wausau. March 16, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
WANTED: Kevin O. Spencer, 54, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued March 14, 2023: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, fail to update sex offender information
William Heiner, 46, of Wausau. March 16, 2023: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI
Kelly Garduno, 39 of Wausau. March 14, 2023: Forgery-uttering
Shaina Farb, 29, of Marshfield. March 13, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally point a firearm at a person