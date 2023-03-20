Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Lavern L. Brandt

Lavern L. Brandt, 95, of Weston, WI passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Lavern was born at home on Feb. 15, 1928 in the Town of Hamburg, Little Chicago to Leo M. and Louise (Pruss) Brandt. He was joined in marriage to Delores A. Sturm on June 17, 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Maine. They were married for 67 years. Delores passed away August 12, 2017.

He graduated from Marathon High School in 1946 and went on to the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point to graduate with a B E teaching degree for grades K-9. Lavern taught his first five years at two rural schools in the Wausau District. Then in 1954, he was hired by the Everest District to teach in the Junior High and coach sports. Lavern mainly taught math and was the Math Department Chairman for thirty years. He was the first to teach Remedial Math for Summer School, and co-authored a math manual with a co-worker.

During his years at Everest, he coached freshman football for 43 years, 38 of those being the head freshman football coach. Coach Brandt and Coach Malueg coached together for 30 years and finished a number of seasons undefeated. Lavern was the first varsity baseball coach for 4 years at D.C. Everest Senior High. For 35 years he was the head coach for 8th grade Jr. High Boys Basketball. He was the first Interscholastic Everest 8th grade girls’ basketball head coach. Lavern officiated basketball for 25 years throughout WI and he was the first to officiate shot putt for Everest. He continued officiating shot putt for 55 years.

Lavern received many awards throughout his tenure, some are listed below;

· Teacher of the Year 1981

· Athletic Dedication Award in 1986

· Became a member of the Silver E Club for teaching in the district for 25 years

· Became an initial member of the D. C. Everest Sr. High Wall of Fame for coaches in 2005

Lavern and Delores enjoyed traveling together. They went to Germany and other European countries, as well as many U.S. states one of which was Alaska. In their earlier years, they spent time with their neighborhood friends dancing to waltzes and polkas, as well as playing cards together.

Lavern and Delores authored a book of the history of Maple Grove Cemetery. They also created Maple Grove Obituary Binders which have all the obituaries from 1922-present. He was on the Board of Maple Grove Cemetery and served as its secretary for 25 years.

He helped form Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild along with Coach Howard Stiehm. Lavern was a charter member of the church and held several offices in it.

He was a member of the Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin German Club for 30 + years.

Lavern loved spending time with humorous friends at McDonald’s and the volunteers at Maple Grove Cemetery. In the last five years, he felt so blessed to have his kind and helpful neighbors Ken and Mary Rohmeyer, Randy and Beth Gruening and Eric Jehn.

Survivors include his daughter Lynn (Rich) Maier of Rothschild, his grandchildren Lori (James) Mueller of Waukesha, Ryan (Anna) Maier of Neenah, his niece Sandra (Jeff) Wolf of Kronenwetter, and his nephews, Darwin (Debbie) Kufahl and Perry (Shelley) Kufahl.

Lavern was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clamont W (Helen) Brandt, and their children Patricia, Susan and Rob Brandt, his sister Dorothy (Charles) Kufahl and their sons, Wendell and Steve Kufahl and his sister Gerraine (Leroy) Sturm and their son Terry Sturm.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston, WI on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 9:30 am till noon. The service will be at noon. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in the Town of Maine.

Patricia Poeske

Patricia Poeske, age 89, passed away on March 4, 2023.

Patricia was born in Saxon, WI to Charles and Helen Steele.

Patricia married Fredrick Poeske on July 18, 1959 in Wausau at St. Stevens Lutheran Church. Patricia was a member of the quilting Group at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. and the Town of Main Homemakers. She sang in the Church Choir, and taught Sunday School. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Patricia is survived by: Her husband Fredrick (Fritz) Poeske of Wausau. Son: Michael Poeske of Wausau. Sister-in-law: Barbara (Gerald) Borchardt of Edgar. Son-in-law Jeff Miester of Hatley and many other nieces, nephews, other relaitaves, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter: Lori Miester, (3) Sisters: Joann, Sharon, Audrey. Brother: Roger.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. (5304 44th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401)

Memorial Services for Patricia will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Maggie Westaby officiating.

Dr. Travis J. Diederich

Dr. Travis J. Diederich “Dr. Travis,” 43, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on January 13, 1980 in Green Bay to Diane (Lemke) Diederich and the late Timothy Diederich. At a young age Travis’ parents moved to the Wausau area.

He grew up attending Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1998. He went on to complete his Doctor of Chiropractic at Northwestern University in Bloomington, Minnesota. Dr. Travis operated Spring into Life Chiropractic in Wausau since 2010. He had a passion for Chiropractic and the wellness of his patients.

Survivors include his mother, Diane Diederich; and aunts, Shirley Lemke and Nancy Diederich.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Diederich; uncle, David Diederich; maternal grandparents, Henry and Florence Lemke; and paternal grandparents, Al and Leone Diederich.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Jim Mayland officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, village of Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would appreciate memorial donations to the Trinity Lutheran Church Choir.

Jack Hassel

Jack Hassel 82, of Medford passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 under the care of Hope Hospice.

Jack was born outside of Merrill on November 24, 1940, to Peter and Elsie (Kleinschmidt) Hassel. When Jack was young his family moved to Milwaukee.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Dassow) Hassel. His sister Marge Williams, brothers David (Patricia), Melvin Hassel, sister-in-law Pat Hassel. Also several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 5 brothers and several brothers-in-law.

There will be no funeral per Jacks request.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Kenneth R. VanderKoy

Kenneth R. VanderKoy, 78, of Elderon, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Care Partners Memory Care in Weston, surrounded by his family and under the care of Interim Hospice.

Ken was born on January 30, 1945, in Wausau, the son of Raymond and Agnes (Bernitt) VanderKooy.

On June 7, 1969, Ken was united in marriage to Beverly Bohte in Rib Lake, WI and together they had four children, Scott, Mark, Jody, and Jamie. The couple later divorced.

Ken grew up on a farm in the Town of Elderon, where he spent time with his aunts, uncles, and cousins and his dog Shep. He graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1963. Ken spent most of his life working in construction, as a carpenter and drywall contractor. In 1984 he relocated to Las Vegas for 10 years before returning to WI to work for his sons at their company VanderKoy Bros Drywall. After his years in construction, Ken started VanderKoy Trucking and was an over-the-road truck driver, traveling routes to the Pacific Northwest, visiting friends Bud and Marcy in Montana and his brother Gary in Seattle, WA along the way.

Ken always had a love for cars. He raced stock cars when he was young, he restored old classic cars and would find crashed vehicles at auction to fix up for family. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, boating and waterskiing.

Ken is survived by children Mark (Jenni) VanderKoy of Wausau, Jody (Jason) Nordby of Lake Mills, Jamie (Ron) Wendorski of Weston and Aria Bennett of Eau Claire; eight grandchildren, Adalene, Simon and Willow VanderKoy, Benton and Brandt Nordby, Vance, August and Josephine Wendorski; former wife, Beverly; two brothers, Gary (Linda) VanderKooy of Snohomish, WA and Alan (Maxine) VanderKooy of Eland and his beloved cat, Sherlock.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott; grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Kenneth’s neighbor and friend, Donald Spranger, for his visits and assistance given to Ken and Sherlock over the years.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com