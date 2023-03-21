A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Certification course will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point starting April 3.

Offered by the Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, the course meets from 5:30-8 p.m. for five weeks the Mondays of April 3-May 1.

Designed for women beginners, the course is also open to both male and female students of any age and is taught at a sixth-grade reading level. Participants will learn the knowledge and skills to be responsible, safe hunters as well as the ethical use of the environment and natural resources.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license in Wisconsin. Hunter education graduates receive certification that is accepted in all states, Canadian provinces and Mexico.

The course is $10, with an enrollment limit of 20 people. To register, contact Peggy Farrell at pfarrell@uwsp.edu or 715-346-4681.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops focus on learning outdoor skills. Workshop activities are balanced between hunting and shooting, fishing and boating and non-consumptive activities like camping and canoeing. Workshops are designed primarily for women and are learning opportunities for anyone 18 years and older. Participants range in age from 18-80+. BOW is a non-profit, outreach education program at UWSP and supported by the WI DNR. Learn more at www3.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/bowwi.