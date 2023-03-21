Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zones 3 and 5 will close effective Tuesday night at midnight.

This will leave only Zones 1 and 2 open until further notice.

Trail conditions are listed as Late Season; please use caution on creeks, water crossings and low-lying areas.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.