Wausau, Wisc. – Firework Fridays are back for another summer of fun at Athletic Park! Come cheer on the Woodchucks and enjoy a beautiful fireworks show after every Friday home game.

The following dates will have a fireworks show following the end of the game:

Friday, June 9 th

Friday, June 16 th

Friday, June 30 th

Friday, July 7 th

Friday, July 14 th

Saturday, July 22 nd

Friday, August 11th

Single game tickets exclusively for fireworks games can be purchased now by calling the Woodchucks front office at 715.845.5055.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.