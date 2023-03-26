Wausau Pilot & Review

Young Professionals Event: Join United Way Emerging Leaders from 3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. March 27 at Riverside Elementary School as they help the Be Amazing student club to tie fleece blankets for Wisconsin veterans of the Honor Flight. This is a great opportunity to support two meaningful groups in our community. Register at https://www.secure.unitedwaymc.org/comm/SinglePageRegEvent.jsp?EventKeyHex=3130393236

Gift Shop Volunteers Needed: Volunteer with a friend or family member (ages 16+) at Marshfield Medical Center Gift Shop- Weston. Shifts are either 8 a.m. to noon or from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Offer product guidance for visitors and staff seeking to uplift a loved one’s spirits or treat themselves, facilitate accurate transactions, assist with product labels and displays, and support opening/closing functions. Call 715-393-2605 for more information.

Do You Love To Clean? United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet is in need of someone to clean on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Duties require approximately 1-1.5 hours; cleaning supplies are available on site. Timing is flexible. This is a great opportunity to put your VTO hours to use. Cleaning tasks include but are not limited to: vacuuming, sweeping, cleaning a one-stall bathroom, and spot cleaning windows. If you are interested, please contact Carly at 715-298-5719.

Program Volunteers Needed: Kitchen, music, tutoring, and movement-based program volunteers are needed to play an integral role within GiGi’s Playhouse by facilitating educational and therapeutic skill development activities and connecting with families.?Don’t worry- training and support are provided and you will be with two to three other volunteers. Programs serve all ages of participants and schedules vary! For more information, email volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org or complete our volunteer application at https://gigisplayhouse.org/wausau/volunteer.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Sewing Machines Needed: North Central Health Care would like to start a sewing group for clients. They are in need of four sewing machines in good working order and fabric. If you would like to donate, please contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or Volunteer@norcen.org.

Remodeling? Furniture and Appliances Needed!: Items sold in at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore assist in funding their mission to build homes for partner families in our community. Most needed items include: cabinets, dressers, building materials, windows, doors, and tools. Drop off at the Habitat Store,1810 Schofield Ave. in Weston on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.