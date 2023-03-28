STEVENS POINT – A certificate program that provides strategies for increased inclusivity and diversity in a workplace or organization will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this spring.

The Inclusive Excellence Certificate program will be offered through four virtual sessions from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, April 14 and 21 and May 5 and 12. All four sessions must be completed to earn a certificate of completion.

Bethany Redbird

By taking the course, participants will be able to take a systems-thinking approach to identify barriers to and strategies for creating sustainable, inclusive cultures. They will learn how to foster access, equity and belongingness for all in their workplace, organization or social network.

Sessions will focus on:

· The Value of Diversity: Learn the role of diversity in every level of an organization or community, engage in a process to evaluate diversity in everyday life and determine where change may be needed.

· Understanding Identity: Find out how your experience has shaped your perspective and values, how your social context has created specific insights or blind spots and how you can continue to expand your perspectives.

· Fostering Inclusivity in Your Organization, part one: How can you be an ally and agent for inclusivity in your day-to-day interactions, and what strategies can be used to strengthen relationships and address potential problems?

· Fostering Inclusivity in Your Organization, part two: Evaluate your organization’s diversity and inclusivity and explore how its practices or policies create barriers to access and belonging. Create a plan to initiate sustainable change to foster equity.

Marcus Lewis

Course instructors are Bethany Redbird, the community relations director for the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Education, and Marcus Lewis, founder and owner of Key Change Consulting. Both are nationally trained Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity facilitators.

Register before April 7. Go to www3.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/Inclusive-Excellence.aspx for more details.

In addition, an Equity and Inclusion certificate is available as an online graduate level program at UW-Stevens Point. For more information, see www.uwsp.edu/programs/certificate/equity-and-inclusion-in-education/.