The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles explains the steps needed to obtain an ID to show at the polls if the voter does not already have some form of ID, such as a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID” and a REAL ID is not required in the state.

First, voters wondering what forms of ID are acceptable at the polls should check the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. Those looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should begin at DMV’s website wisconsindmv.gov/idcards. This ID may be obtained free from the DMV if used for voting purposes.

Next, bring the required documents and apply at your nearest DMV. Appointments are available but not required. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, DMV offers the ID Petition Process (IDPP) that may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

DMV’s tollfree hotline at 844-588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.