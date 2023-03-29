Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Beatrice D. Reichl

Beatrice “BD” Reichl, 93, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Wausau Manor, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born September 2, 1929 in the town of Stettin, daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Kiepke) Dehnel. On September 11, 1948, she married George Reichl at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death in 1985.

For many years, Beatrice worked at Classic Cleaners in Wausau. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed flower gardening, baking, playing cards, listening to polka music and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include, one daughter, Lynette (Russell) Barttelt, Wausau; one granddaughter, Kristy (Joe) Friendshuh, Green Bay; and three-great grandchildren, Lydia, Paige and Graham.

Besides her parents and husband, George, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Roseann; and one sister, Verna Koenig.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Karoline Schwantes will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at the Stettin Christian Cemetery at a later date.

Margaret J. Resch

Margaret J. Resch, 86, of Mattoon, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Antigo, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born on February 6, 1937, in Ontonagon, MI, the daughter of Thomas and Mayme (Kangas) Clark.

On June 30, 1956, Margaret was united in marriage to Cornelius ‘Cornie’ Resch, in Michigan. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1998.

Margaret was a foster grandparent for the Mattoon School for many years. She babysat all of her grandchildren and several kids from the neighborhood. Margaret enjoyed watching the birds, shooting pool, and visiting her hometown, in Michigan. Margaret was an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals for her family and friends.

Margaret is survived by three children, Kathy (Rick) Fuller, of Antigo, Tim (Anna) Resch, of Schofield and Jackie (Ryan) Crump, of Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, Miranda (Shawn) Steiner, David (Lacy) Martin, Ryan (Kaylee Clark) Resch, Megan Romportl, Jordan Diestler, Justin (Nicole Kulhanek) Smith, Corey (Alyssa) Resch and Samantha (Chris Conners) Resch; eight great-grandchildren, Holly, Hunter, Payton, Jaxson, Milo, Ava, Braxton and Braylon; one sister, Shirley Johns, of Ontonagon and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Dawn Leiterman; son, Clint Resch; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ruesch; sisters, Rose, Emily and Carol and brothers, Thomas and George.

A Visitation will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, in the Town of Hutchins, at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living for their excellent care and compassion given to their mom.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Regina Zyduck

Regina Zyduck, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Willow Haven in Mosinee.

She was born on October 2, 1928 in Wausau to the late John and Mary Przybylski. She was a hard worker and a very caring person. She took care of her youngest sibling after the death of their mother. She was a devout Catholic.

Regina is survived by her brother Robert Przybylski of Oak Creek, WI, sister Geraldine Ostrowski of Green Bay, WI and other extended family.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.