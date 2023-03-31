For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team will open their 2023 season with games against Waunakee and Verona on Saturday in Waunakee. The games will be played at 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The team will be led by first-year head coach Bri Marcott and features a group of eight seniors.

“I’m excited for this season,” said Marcott. “Our eight seniors have been with the program for multiple years, some since the very beginning. To be a part of this full-circle moment for them and to spend time with these ladies is quite special.”

The team finished the 2022 season with a record of 8-9.

“We hope to flip our record and make it further into the playoffs this season,” said Marcott. “This is a team that supports and rallies around each player, regardless of the score. I think they will have a really fun season playing and supporting each other.”

The Wolfpack will travel to play Oregon at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference, which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX and watch for recaps throughout the season at wausaupilotandreview.com.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Dr. Thiel with the Bone and Joint Clinic, Surgical Associates and Turf MDs, at the Howler level by Wausau Oral Surgery and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza and WoodTrust Bank.

The team is accepting additional sponsors to help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches’ salaries, player scholarships and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.