Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Thomas G. Spees

Thomas George Spees, 87, passed away on March 17, 2023 at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter. Tom was born June 27,1935 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI to Edgar Addison Spees and Bess Marie (Anderson) Spees.

Tom grew up in Plainfield, WI and graduated from Tri-County High School in 1953, participating in band, football and basketball. He attended University of Oregon – Eugene, Franklin College – Franklin, IN, graduating from Central State College, Stevens Point in 1958. He taught middle and elementary students in the D C Everest Area School System until his retirement.

He was a road scholar – traveling the United States with his family, dogs and camper. The cottage at Lake Huron was very special to him. His family welcomed everyone for food and fun, upon entering you would see the sign “Kovadaklan”. His family parked their campers there each season, (Tom’s Teepee, Robert’s Roost, Dick’s Den, Garth’s Garret, and Alan’s Annex).

Summers at “Chateau Debris” were broken up by camping trips – fishing early summer at Lake Owen with the whole “fam damily,” across the nearby states in the summer, and always the Upper Peninsula in fall. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting with his brothers, snowmobiling with the Urbanaires, and cross-country skiing through the woods in winter. He left no fort, lighthouse, state park, or waterfall un-trekked.

After retirement he and Elaine traveled across the United States – snow birding it from the South to the Southwest and all points in between.

Among his loves were music, whistling, the Packers, the Badgers, grilling (and eating the results.) He wouldn’t argue against a trip to the casino, an ice-cream shop, or going to the grocery store in the morning for his newspaper and crossword puzzle. He took loving care of his lawn and garden, planting bulbs to enjoy their beauty at bloom in the spring.

Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, his beautiful bride, Elaine (Bollerman), daughter Karen Dunlap, son Timothy (Tina), granddaughter Savannah, grandson Michael Wischmeyer, granddaughter Samantha Johnson, her husband Corbin and their children Caden and Myles Johnson, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maxine Roecker (Alan), Nelda Gibbs (Ray), Robertta Weymouth (Richard), and brothers Garth (Maralou) and Robert (Barbara).

The family is so grateful for the loving care he received from Linda Fosick and her staff at Cedar Creek Manor.

Friends and family are invited to share your memories at a celebration of life at Bunkers Bar & Grill, 1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau on April 15, 2023 from 11:30 to 3:30.

Judith L. Flashinski

Judith Lynn Flashinski, age 81, of Wausau passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Primrose Memory Care.

Judy was born November 3, 1941 in Milwaukee to the late Roger and Joyce Rodee. She married Art Flashinski on July 11, 1964 in Milwaukee. She obtained her Pharmaceutical degree from UW Madison and went on to work at Wausau Hospital as a pharmacist up until her retirement.

Judy loved airplanes and was a frequent attendee of the EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She also enjoyed traveling around the world. As much as she loved to explore the world, her passion was her faith and her desire to help others as a reflection of her faith. She was active with St. Matthew Catholic and Helping Hands Jamaica and Kenya project. Judy was her grandchildren’s number one fan and could often be found in the stands at their numerous events.

Survivors include her husband Art; children Susan (Tim) Mathson and Rob (Sharon) Flashinski; grandchildren Kristen (Jim Holtz) Mathson, Michael (Molly) Mathson, Bryce (Meredith) Mathson, Lucas (Allie) Mathson and Holly Fontana, Zander Mathson, Angela (Sam) Paoli and Isaac (Bri Khieu) Flashinski; great grandchildren Adley, Avett and Asher; sibling Gay Zsigalov

Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 229 S. 28th Ave., Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate. Visitation will take place from 3:00 PM until the time of Mass at church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Helping Hands Kenya Project at helpinghandskenya.org

The family would like to thank Primrose Memory Care, Aspirus Hospice Care and Aspirus Hospital for their tender hearted care.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com

As Judy would say “Don’t just have a great day, have a wonderful life”

Nicholas L. Weimerskirch

Nicholas Weimerskirch, 71, died peacefully at home on March 31, 2023

During his career he proudly served in the US Army, including service in Korea. He was happiest in HOG heaven with his motorcycle buddies. He loved music and enjoyed challenging everyone by playing name that tune in the car.

He is survived by his daughters April (Mark) Williams (Bridgeport, AL), Lieben Weimerskirch (Sequatchie, TN), and Jamie (Adam) Rusch (Marathon, WI) and grandchildren, Brooke Jones, Kaitlyn and Maddison Rusch, and Dylan Thompson.

He is also survived by sisters, Ann (Jerry) Ohde, Mary (David) Herzog, Linda Zastrow (Rob Via), and brothers, Jim Weimerskirch (Mary Retzlaff) and Tom (Sue) Weimerskirch along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Stacey Weimerskirch, parents Julius and Ruth Weimerskirch, and sister Jean Childs.

A memorial service will be held at a late date.

Paul J. Radke

Paul James Radke, age 89, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in his home with family by his side. He was born, April 16, 1933, in Marathon, WI to the late Paul James Radke Sr. and Bertha (Goetsch) Radke.

Paul is survived by his wife, JoAnn Zindorf, whom he married on October 18, 1986, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. In their 44 years together; they loved living at their Lac Vieux Desert home, fishing and snowmobiling and travelled out west multiple times, including Yellowstone National Park. Throughout Paul’s travels, both professionally and personally he was able to visit all 50 states and many trips to Europe. They eventually moved back to Wausau in 2016.

Paul owned several businesses during his life in both Wausau and New Lisbon WI. He was a partner in the GMC dealership and played an integral part in its start up. He established and owned North Central Leasing to serve the local window manufacturers. Paul, and his partner, then started G&R Transport to haul Wausau red granite, polished and rough rock. Through his successes, he was able to sell his business in 1991 and retire. In 1995, he came out of retirement to help start Cedar Springs BP convenience store, campground, and restaurant in the Mauston-New Lisbon area with JoAnn.

Paul is survived by his sister Violet Hackbarth, daughters Jacqueline (Jim) Wrycha; Judith (Tim) Deland; Jill Radke; Joy (Kevin) Mallum and stepdaughters Cynthia (Bill) Veit; Deborah (Dennis) Fleischman and Rebecca (Roy) Stone. He is further survived by 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Paul is preceded in death by his infant daughter Cynthia, his parents Paul and Bertha Radke, also brothers Oscar, Harold, Albert, John, and his sister Grace.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau.