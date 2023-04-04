Wausau Pilot & Review

Isaac Seidel of Newman Catholic High School has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star Team.

Isaac will be a member of the White team for Division 5. The WBCA All-Star games showcases seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character.

The WBCA All-Star games started back in 1978 and each year the purpose of these games is to donate money to worthwhile charities. This year’s event is used to raise money for the MACC fund, which helps fight against childhood cancer. Donations to assist in Seidel’s fundraising efforts are accepted at this link.

In Newman’s first-ever WIAA State Basketball Championship, Seidel led his team in scoring at the tournament, averaging 20 points a game, along with 7.5 rebounds per game on his way to being named to the All-State Tournament team.

During Seidel’s career at Newman, he set school records for most 3-pointers made in a game (12), season (111) and career (335).

Seidel also became the third all-time leading scorer in Wausau and Newman history with 1638 career points.