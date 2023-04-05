Wausau Pilot & Review

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

Police have identified two men found dead Sunday in a rural Marathon County home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Daniel R. Gumz, 65, and Ronnie A. Gumz, 62 both lived in the home where their bodies were found, according to a news release issued April 5.

The Marathon County Communications Center took a 911 call Sunday from a man who reported arriving home to discover his father and uncle dead inside the home. Police say the men died of apparent gunshot wounds, with a firearm discovered at the scene, which is at a home on County Road N, about five miles east of Colby.

Police say autopsy results and their investigation concludes the two died in a murder-suicide, with no other foul play involved.

No additional information has been released.

Like this: Like Loading...