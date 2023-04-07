Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks are bringing back a Northwoods League all-star for the 2023 season.

University of Evansville infielder Brent Widder, a 2022 league all-star for the Woodchucks, will be back this summer as he has signed with Wausau.

Widder, a Sheboygan native, topped the Chucks with a .286 batting average, finishing the season with 44 hits, 11 doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI, 30 runs scored and a .389 on-base percentage.

Widder was named a preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference selection after earning first-team all-conference honors in 2022. Through 27 games this season at Evansville, he is hitting .277 with two doubles, three homers, three stolen bases, 15 runs scored and 20 RBI. Defensively, he has fielding percentage of .959 for the Purple Aces, who are 17-11 heading into this weekend’s conference series against Valparaiso.

D1baseball.com has Widder as the 20th-ranked prospect for the Major League Baseball draft.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

