The Wausau School Board and district officials on Monday held a brief discussion on whether to reallocate $2 million set aside for Grant Elementary School to meet a budget shortfall for John Muir.

The final bid for the middle school is an estimated $36.8 million, up from $34.3 million initially budgeted. No decision was made Monday as the matter was presented as a preliminary review for the school board.

Wausau School District’s Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess said officials discussed two weeks ago freeing up additional dollars for school projects that “we know are absolutely going to happen.” He added one school whose budget could be reallocated for the purpose was Grant Elementary, which has been allocated $2 million but is now one of five elementary schools slated for closure under the redistricting plan.

Board Vice President Lance Trollop said the $2 million allocation to Grant School came up because the district might not use the amount if the building is ultimately sold. He added the board needed to decide whether “to take that $2 million that is savings because of the restructure” and apply it to other things “because the restructure provides relief in some pots and provides pressure in some spots.” Trollop said the board should start holding discussions on the subject.

Grant Elementary Schools is among the elementary schools marked for potential closure as part of an ongoing controversial restructuring plan, which is set for 2025 implementation.

Last month, the board shot down a proposal to hold advisory referendum during the 2024 spring election. Two board members backed the call for an advisory referendum for which over 2,000 community members signed a petition – asking the board not to move ahead with such sweeping changes before going to voters for a decision.

On Feb. 13, the board authorized the restructuring plan, shifting sharply from plans outlined in the voter-approved April 2022 referendum. The restructuring plan will shift fifth-graders to two middle schools at John Muir and Horace Mann, while 8th-9th grade would attend junior high at Wausau East with a 10th-12th grade senior high at what is now Wausau West.

The board has not yet taken a decision on the closure of the five neighborhood elementary schools. But Superintendent Hilts named the five schools often cited for closure – Franklin Grant, Hewitt-Texas, Lincoln and Rib Mountain – as well as Hawthorn Hills and implied that the closures were a given. Subsequently, the administration added Hawthorn Hills as an alternative to Franklin for closure.

Board approves phase 1 bid budget for Hawthorn Hills Elementary School

The school board on Monday also approved bidding for a phase 1 design for Hawthorn Hills Elementary School, another school marked for possible closure.

The phase 1 design is part of the $119 million referendum plan that the community approved last year. The approved budget for bidding sits at roughly $700,000 and it relates to mostly interior elements of the construction, including security features.

According to the design presentation, the administration asked the board to hold off on the second phase of the design.

After the presentation on Hawthorn Hills, board member Pat McKee asked whether the Wausau School District administration has decided to keep Hawthorn Hills operational and shut down Franklin Elementary School. Both the elementary schools are on the east of Wisconsin River that cuts through the City of Wausau.

Superintendent Keith Hilts said they have not made any decision but if Hawthorn Hills school were to be closed, it would be “repurposed” into an early learning center. Hilts added that the administration would like to keep the building but are still evaluating that. The issue has not come to the board yet.

