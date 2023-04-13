WAUSAU – Whether you’ve taken classes or attended concerts at the Wausau campus, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau seeks your input.

A survey is open to community members and alumni through April. The goal is to learn more about what draws area residents to the campus and what additional options may be of interest. Community input will help support growth of campus branding, program offerings and community awareness initiatives.

Complete this survey by April 30: https://uwsp.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1LaU5xymT7lTYAm

