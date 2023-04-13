Nine D.C. Everest Senior High School juniors were selected to participate as student delegates in Badger State programs this summer, the school announced today.

During the week-long civic leadership program, students will learn how government works by creating their own city, county and state level governments. As part of the interactive learning exercises, students will organize their own government, elect officials and then work collaboratively to address the concerns of their community. The program provides students with the opportunity to develop leadership and interpersonal skills, while discovering how they can positively impact the world around them.

Charlotte Hornung, Lyn Sepersky and Goazong Yang will attend the Badger Girls State program June 18- 23 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Gabe Golbach, Brandon Hang, DJ Isham, Anson Jiang, Owen Soehl and Jonah Vesper will attend the Badger Boys State program at UW-Eau Claire from June 11-17.

