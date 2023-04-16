For Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team hosted their first home game of the season at Stiehm Stadium on Saturday.

The Wolfpack defeated Appleton 9-8 to earn their first win of the season and bringing their record to 1-4. Lightning caused the cancellation of Wausau’s second game against Superior.

The Wolfpack took advantage of a pair of first-half goals by senior midfielder Lily Sann, along with single tallies from senior attacker Riah Weiland, and freshmen Quinn Rice and Maria Imhoff to build a slight 5-4 advantage at halftime.

Sann and Imhoff provided all the offensive punch in the second half for the Wolfpack, with a single score and three goals respectively in the half. Appleton pulled ahead 8-7 in the final minutes of the game before Imhoff tied the game and Sann added a score to pull the Wolfpack ahead. Senior goalie Amelia Speichinger added nine saves on defense for the team.

Weiland assisted on Sann’s decisive second-half goal.

“After the win, I felt that we grew together as a team and showed that all of our hard work paid off,” said Imhoff. “We played very well and I am proud of every single one of my teammates.”

The Wolfpack plays at Neenah on Thursday, with a junior varsity game scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by the varsity contest. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference, which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

