Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a proposal to allow sidewalk cafes outside what is commonly known as the Central Business District, an area that encompasses the city’s down on either side of the Wisconsin River.

The proposal by Community Development Director Liz Brodek passed unanimously. The matter now heads to the 11-member City Council for its consideration. In her memo to the PHS Committee, Brodek wrote that her department was contacted by Kreger’s Bakery, which is just north of the downtown area, to allow a sidewalk café outside their business establishment on Third Street.

“Sidewalk cafes add vibrance and safety through increased eyes on the street wherever they are located,” Brodek wrote in her April 17 memo to the standing committee. “They have proven to be desired and useful for businesses that seek to expand seating capacity and various seating options.”

The idea of sidewalk cafes for Wausau began in the Central Business District and proved successful before the pandemic hit. During pandemic, the Wausau City Council allowed the expansion of those outdoor sitting areas at the request of businesses to add additional space with social distancing.

Standards and provisions concerning the sidewalk cafe remained the same, wrote Assistant City Attorney, Tara Alfonso. That means the business wishing to operate sidewalk cafes would need a city permit, and the permits would be limited to “full-service restaurants” – those with restaurant licenses whose food sales are greater than 50% of its gross. This would effectively rule out some smaller restaurants and some bars that serve food to patrons.

Other unchanged provisions, according to the assistant attorney’s memo, are limits on hours of operations, prohibitions on blocking fire exits and a requirement to maintain a minimum of four feet of clear and unobstructed pedestrian pathways.

Commercial liability insurance is required. The fee schedule, $45 for an initial permit without alcohol and $80 for a permit with alcohol, also remains unchanged.

Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen said existing requirements and licenses will still apply. The Public Health and Safety Committee will still have the authority to recommend alcohol license for the expanded areas, she added. Rasmussen also said a licensed bartender has to be in the outdoor area if alcohol is being served.

Alfonso’s memo said that those restaurants desiring to serve alcohol must already have a license to do so and need to obtain approval from the City of Wausau to include the sidewalk cafes in its licensed premises.