By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Businesses throughout the city, rather than those limited to the downtown district, could add sidewalk cafe seating either with or without alcohol service if Wausau officials approve a proposed ordinance change.

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will review a proposal brought by Development Director Liz Brodek to amend the city’s current ordinance, which now applies only to the central business district. Brodek, in an April 17 memo to the Committee, said the idea was considered after a bakery contacted staff with sidewalk cafe request.

“Sidewalk cafes add vibrance [sic] and safety through increased eyes on the street wherever they are located,” Brodek’s memo reads. “They have proven to be desired and useful for businesses that seek to expand seating capacity and various seating options.”

Additionally, Brodek noted, sidewalk cafes are often most beneficial to businesses with the smallest profit margins – like restaurants.

Assistant City Attorney Tara Alfonso issued a memo at Brodek’s request outlining the proposal, which would require a city permit, limits on hours of operations, prohibitions on blocking fire exits and a requirement to maintain a minimum of four feet of clear and unobstructed pedestrian pathways.

Permits would only be available to “full-service restaurants,” which means pubs and taverns that have food sales of less than 50 percent of their gross receipts, would be left out of the equation.

Liability insurance and additional licensing would also be required. The fee schedule, $45 for an initial permit without alcohol and $80 for a permit with alcohol, would remain unchanged.

The Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 17 at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau. Any decision is subject to full Council approval.