WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest boys tennis team swept all three of the competed matches and defeated Wisconsin Rapids 7-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Colin Belton (No. 1 singles), Ted Kitchell (No. 2 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Burress and Calvin Gassall all won in straight sets for the Evergreens. The short-handed Wisconsin Rapids squad had to forfeit the other four matches.

D.C. Everest is now 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season. Rapids drops to 0-2.

D.C. Everest will compete at a quadrangular meet along with Wausau East and Osceola at New Richmond on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 7, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Singles: 1. Colin Belton (DC) def. Elliott Schultz, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Jonathan Penyak, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Adam Swedlund (DC) won by forfeit; 4. Ethan Giese (DC) won by forfeit.

Doubles: 1. Gavin Burress-Calvin Gasall (DC) def. Carter Swen-James Baldwin, 7-6 (5), 7-5; 2. Ben Winkels-Ethan Hochberger (DC) won by forfeit; 3. Max Hoffman-Aaron Pozorski (DC) won by forfeit.

