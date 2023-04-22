Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway after a Grand Rapids Police officer shot and killed a pedestrian late Friday.

Limited information has been made publicly available. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the investigation.

Emergency scanner reports indicate the person suffered multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was started at the scene but lifesaving measures were not successful. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where a firearm was allegedly recovered. A portion of the roadway was shut down while the scene was secured.

DOJ officials say the person who was fatally shot was walking near the intersection of 32nd street and Airport Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday, April 21 when the officer made contact. Initial reports suggest that the pedestrian displayed a firearm and the officer shot and killed the individual, whose gender, age and name have not been released.

The involved officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative assignment, as per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has formal guidelines for independently investigating police shootings.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

