By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a deal to become the NY Jets’ starting quarterback this season, according to multiple sources.

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, host of the Adam Schefter Podcast, reported Monday afternoon that Rodgers is “now traded to New York” from the Green Bay Packers. The Jets, Schefter said, are expected to become prime-time “darlings” when the NFL schedule is released next month.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also reported on the mega-trade that will send four-time MVP Rodgers to the east coast for major compensation.

The NFL also Tweeted a “breaking” story that the Packers are trading Rodgers to the Jets.

Rodgers said on March 15 he planned to play for the Jets, but that meant serious negotiations between the two teams.

Per Schefter’s report, the Jets are sending the Packers the 13th (1st round), 42nd (2nd round) and 207th (6th round) picks in Thursday’s draft and a second-round pick in 2024 that will become a first-round pick in the event that Rodgers plays 65 percent of Jets offensive snaps next season.

The Jets receive the No. 15 pick (first round) and 170th pick (5th round) in Thursday’s draft in addition to Rodgers, Schefter reported.

Per the report, Rodgers will forgo wearing the No. 12 jersey he donned in Green Bay for 18 seasons in favor of No. 8.

The Jets previously hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator and signed receiver Allen Lazard, both moves that signaled their commitment to Rodgers.

ESPN reports the Green Bay Packers believe that Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick, is ready for the starting role.

Like this: Like Loading...