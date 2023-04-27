WAUSAU – Impact100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced three grant finalists for 2023.

United Way of Marathon County’s Mobile Community Closet; Learn Build Fly’s Fab Lab expansion and Friends of Rib Mountain State Park’s paved pedestrian walking path extension and expansion loop will vie for a grant of $100,000.

The $100,000 grant recipient will be determined by the vote of the members on May 15. The remaining $33,000 will be shared between the other finalists.

Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in 2020 and joins Greater Milwaukee as the only Impact100 chapters in Wisconsin.

Like this: Like Loading...