STEVENS POINT – “When Robots Rule the World,” a year-long series of free community lectures and film screenings at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will conclude May 2 with a panel discussion on artificial intelligence (A.I.) issues.

The panel will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Dreyfus University Center Theater, 1015 Reserve St., and is free and open to the public.

The panel will include faculty members Vera Klekovkina, Tomi Heimonen, Cary Elza, Joshua Horn, Patrick Conley and James Berry, as well as Abdul Shour from Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. They will discuss safety and privacy implications of robotic and A.I. technologies, algorithmic bias and societal impacts of A.I. and ChatGPT and related generative A.I. systems. The panel will also take audience questions.

Watch lectures in the series and learn more at www.uwsp.edu/whenrobotsrule.

