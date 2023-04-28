Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team has announced that 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Chase Hug has signed to play with the team again this summer.

Hug, a utility player, hit nine home runs and drove in 34 in 26 games for Wausau last season, earning all-Northwoods League honors and a spot in the Major League Dreams Showcase, where he homered in his first at-bat.

On July 26 against Madison, Hug became the 17th player in league history to hit three home runs in one game.

This season for the University of Evansville Purples Aces (24-16), Hug has been a consistent performer with a batting average of .349, 11 doubles, three triples, and seven home runs. He has driven in 30 runs and scored 37 runs in the 39 games he has played. Hug has also stolen eight bases and has a .599 slugging percentage.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets, ticket packages, and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.

