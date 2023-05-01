Wausau Pilot & Review

A Rothschild woman is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after an investigation into mail thefts and unauthorized cash withdrawals from individuals and businesses in the area.

Nacirema H. Frisch, 33, was charged April 27 in Marathon County Circuit Court with organizing financial crimes, fraud against a financial institution, multiple counts of wire fraud and theft, mail fraud and bail jumping. She is being held on a $5,000 cash bond, an amount that Judge Mike Moran ordered during an April 13 probable cause hearing.

An investigation began March 31 after a fraud specialist at a Wausau-area credit union reported fraudulent incidents on multiple accounts. According to court documents, Frisch is accused of stealing outgoing mail from at least one business and using personal identifying information to access accounts. On multiple occasions, Frisch allegedly deposited fraudulent checks into victims’ accounts, then withdrew those funds and tens of thousands more over the course of several days at ATM drive-up machines. She was identified in part through security footage that allegedly showed her pulling up to the machines and withdrawing the funds.

A similar investigation is underway in Winnebago County involving the same vehicle, according to court records.

Online court records show a string of charges and allegations in multiple counties over the past several months. Frisch is facing 15 felony counts in Lincoln County including money laundering, fraud, forgery and other related charges. Those charges were filed April 18, with an open arrest warrant on record. Frisch is facing drug and forgery charges in Shawano County as well as forgery charges in Brown County.

In Marathon County, Frisch shows several open cases dating back to October including forgery, bail jumping, attempted issue of worthless checks and issuing a worthless check. In all, Frisch is charged in 10 separate cases in four counties, with additional charges possible.

A plea hearing has already been set in the latest Marathon County case. Frisch is due to appear May 19 for the hearing, with Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill presiding. She remains behind bars.