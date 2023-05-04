For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team defeated the Kimberly Papermakers by a score of 25-4 on Tuesday night at Thom Field. The game was the team’s Senior Night, with eight players recognized in their final season.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a quick lead and never trailed in the game. The team built upon an 11-1 halftime score for the win. Nine players scored for Wausau, which was led by Lily Sann, Mia Otten and Brooke Schaefer who each had five scores. Riah Weiland and Hailey Thomas-Radant added multiple scores, along with freshman Maria Imhoff. Quinn Rice, Gabi Heuser and Catherine Lee also added scores for the Wolfpack.

The Papermakers were led by freshman attacker Elora Wilson, who had three of the team’s four goals.

The eight Wolfpack seniors honored by the team during a halftime program include Cheyanne Kordus, Kendra Ohde, Otten, Sann, Amelia Speichinger, Leo Thao, Thomas-Radant and Weiland.

The win raises the Wolfpack’s record to 2-5 (2-2 Bay Valley Conference). The team will travel to DeForest for a trio of games on Saturday.

