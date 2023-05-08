Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing two days ago while camping with his family in Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has been found safe.

Nate Nieme, a second-grade student in the Hurley School District, went missing on Saturday in the western upper peninsula after gathering firewood for the family’s campsite, a news release stated. The park, called “the Porkies,” includes roughly 60,o00 acres of forest, trails, waterfalls and ridges, according to the state park’s website.

Park officials said dozens of agencies assisted in the search for the missing boy. More than 150 search and rescue workers combed the area on foot, with air and water searches as well. K9 officers and volunteer organizations also assisted.

“The terrain is very remote and hilly with a lot of standing water due to the time of the year,” Michigan State Police officials wrote in a news release. “Several seasonal roads are still impassable because of snow depth.”

On Monday, the Hurley School District posted a message when the boy was found.

“Prayers have been answered,” the district wrote. “Nante Niemi, our second grader who was lost in the Porcupine Mountain area, has been found and is doing well.”

In another post, district officials said “words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!”

