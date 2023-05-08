Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Judy C. Smith

Judy Smith, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 74.

Judy was born in Long Beach, CA on November 10, 1948, to Robert and Claire Smith. Judy met the love of her life, a young Marine by the name of Ken Smith on her 21st birthday. They quickly knew they were made for each other. Judy and Ken were married on August 15, 1970 in Long Beach, California.

Judy and Ken were not afraid to take chances in order to help their young family. Looking for a better life, they packed up their young boys (Ken and Kasey) and headed north, eventually settling in Snoqualmie, Washington. Judy and Ken raised their sons, and created many lifelong friends and memories during their time in Snoqualmie. Judy never missed her boys soccer, baseball, or basketball games, and enjoyed her bowling leagues and Bunco games with her friends.

In 1991, Judy and Ken took another chance and decided to return to Ken’s home state of Wisconsin to be closer to his family. They settled in Wausau, and Judy continued to support her boys as they transitioned from playing sports to coaching them. The teams they coached became her family as well, as Judy and Ken attended many sporting events at DC Everest, Xavier, Wausau East, and Wausau West High Schools. When Judy wasn’t at an event for her sons or grandchildren, she could be found on the golf course with Ken or more likely, on the water fishing. Judy loved to fish and never turned down an opportunity to get in the boat with her beloved Ken. Judy also worked in the food services department at Wausau West High School. She was a beloved member of the West family and loved working with her friends and co-workers. But she especially enjoyed working with the wonderful students at West. She had a special connection to the Wausau West wrestling team that her family will always be thankful for.

In 2007, Judy found out that she had stage 4 throat cancer. Instead of being upset or feeling sorry for herself, she started a 16 year fight with this horrible disease. She became her best advocate, learning everything she could to help herself and share her knowledge with others. While it was often a bumpy ride, she never complained about her situation, instead she focused even more of her energy on her family. There was not a holiday or family celebration that Judy didn’t have a hand in planning. Anyone who knows her battle cannot deny that she is an inspiration and one of the toughest people they’ve ever met. Judy’s strength through her battles allowed her to be a part of so many amazing memories. From birthdays and anniversaries, to vacations up north to Angler’s Haven Resort, her physical presence will be missed, but we know she will always be there in spirit.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; her sons Ken (Chris Missett) of Wausau and Kasey (Tracy Righi) of Kimberly; grandsons Kenny, Connor, Riley and Pete; her niece Linda Robinson, with whom she had a special bond; and her loving dog, Tex.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Smith and Claire Smith; and brothers Al and Ralph Seaberry

Special thanks goes out to all the doctors, nurses, CNAs and everyone at UW Health Hospital and Aspirus Hospital of Wausau for helping Judy through her many battles. And an extra special thanks to the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Hospital for the amazing care given to Judy and her friends and family in her final days.

A Celebration of Judy’s life will take place later in July for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wausau West High School Wrestling program. Checks can be made out to Wausau West Wrestling, and can be sent to Wausau West High School, ? Coach Troy Fabry, 1200 West Wausau Ave., Wausau, WI, 54401.

Thomas F. Schindler

Thomas Francis Schindler, age 83, passed away on May 5, 2023. Tom, as he was known to most, was a beloved husband, father, teacher, and friend. He moved his young family to Rib Mountain in 1970 and for his last 14 years lived across the street from Wausau West High School’s athletic fields where he taught English for 27 years (primarily American Literature and Creative Writing). Tom retired from teaching in 1995. Among his many gifts, Tom was a writer, a cross-stitch artist, photographer, and prolific bicycle rider. By his 80th birthday he had ridden over 80,000 miles – each ride logged by hand in a small notebook. Before embarking on a teaching career, Tom served for 6 years as a U.S. Naval officer with several tours at sea on the U.S.S. Cascade. Tom also served faithfully as an Elder, teacher, and caring friend to many over the years at Highland Community Church. More importantly, Tom’s life was a wonderful story of a young man who overcame adversity and was richly sustained by a saving faith in Jesus Christ. He is now joyfully present with his Lord in glory.

Tom was born in St. Paul, MN to Fred Osthoff and Viola Chatain and was raised by Clarence Schindler and Viola Schindler (Chatain) in Grantsburg, WI. In June of 1961, Tom married Carol Schindler (Lindsay) now deceased. In February of 2009, Tom was married to Sue Schindler (Craft) of Wausau, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by Fred Osthoff (father), Viola Osthoff (mother), Clarence Schindler (step-father), Carol Schindler (wife), Jack Schindler (brother), Annabelle Pfaff (step-sister), and Kenneth Schindler (infant son).

He is survived by Sue Schindler (wife); Mark and Sheila Schindler (son) of Dayton, OH; Daniel and Mary Beth Schindler (son) of Fergus Falls, MN; Kathryn and Timothy Johnson (daughter) of Beloit, WI; Jay and Ruth Craft (step-son) of Columbia Heights, MN; Carla and John Schult (step-daughter) of Wausau, WI; Jody and Tim Baumgardt (step-daughter) of Wausau, WI; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held May 13, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Highland Community Church’s Wausau Campus located at 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Immediately following the visitation, Pastor Ken Moberg will officiate a memorial service to celebrate Tom’s life.

Darrel “Wayne” Burton

Darrel “Wayne” Burton, 57, of Wausau and formerly of Medford, Wisconsin, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Wayne was born on April 17, 1966, in Norton, Virginia to the late Darrel and Bobbie (Davidson) Burton. As a child Wayne’s family lived in Virginia and Kansas, with most of that time spent in Kansas. In the 1990’s Wayne moved to Wisconsin and decided to put down roots. Wayne worked at Black River Industries in Medford for over 10 years and was the Transportation Supervisor when he quit and moved to Wausau. He became employed at Menzner Lumber and Supply in Marathon City, working there for over 5 years.

On July 1, 2017, Wayne was united in marriage to his best friend and the love of his life, Angela Baumann.

Over the years Wayne was active in the Stratford Horseshoe League and several bowling, dart, and pool leagues and always enjoyed a good game of cards, especially with his brothers. He was active in Taylor County Special Olympics, having served as the Agency Manager for over 10 years, receiving Agency Manager of the Year Award in 2008. He loved his Special Olympics family and always held a special place in his heart for them.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Angela, a son; Dionsius “DJ” Johnson, two daughters: Faith (Jered) Farris, and Kaisha Scharrschmidt, all of Wisconsin. He is also survived by three brothers: Robert Burton, Steven (Samantha) Burton, Tim (Kayla) Burton, one sister; Jessie (Eric) Goodyear, all of Kansas, four grandchildren: Hailey Johnson, Jacob Mock, Kaena Farris, and Liam Johnson, with his first great-grandchild expected next year. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, two aunts and an two uncles: Debbi Davidson, Dorothy (Jimmy) Qualls, Robert Huff and Walter Harding all of Virginia; close family friend, Mike Nielsen, and longtime best friend, Shawn Pearson, both of Kansas. Wayne is survived by his in-laws: Eunice and Elgart Baumann, Jr., a brother-in-law Tim (Beverly) Baumann, sister-in-law, Brenda Baumann. A precious goddaughter, Raven Denzin, also survives.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, two aunts: Tommie Harding, Linda Huff, and one uncle, Thomas “Peegib” Davidson, all of Virginia.

Wayne knew the importance of family and always put them before anything else. Hanging out with his grandchildren was one of his favorite things to do. He loved attending their sporting events and concerts, always beaming with pride. Wayne was blessed to have spent some special time with his brothers on several fishing trips and a wild boar hunt in Oklahoma.

Funeral Services for Wayne will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 13th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin with Rev. James L. Mayland officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at 12 Noon at the church. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Merrill, Wisconsin.

He was a gentle giant, a teddy bear, an advocate for the most vulnerable of our population, well respected, intelligent, compassionate, kind, opinionated, and always fair. The absence of his presence will be felt by many.

Wayne’s family would like to thank Dr. Chris Peterson, Dr. Clarissa Renken, Dr. Dustin Deming, the entire staff of the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, and UW-Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, for the thorough, diligent, and compassionate care he received.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard D. Grinker

Richard (Dick) David Grinker, age 75 of Dorchester, WI, passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2023. Born March 30, 1948 in the Township of Little Black, WI to Charles and Clara Grinker; the baby of their ten children.

Richard grew up on his parents’ dairy farm graduating from Medford High School in 1966. He joined the Navy out of high school and served as a barber and ran the laundry aboard the USS Hancock during the Vietnam War. He spent time in Japan and Alaska as part of his military service. After leaving the navy and returning to Wisconsin, Richard worked with his brothers, Bob and Don, repairing small engines. In 1969, he moved to Milwaukee and worked at Oak Creek Motorsports. He especially enjoyed repairing and riding motorcycles. Richard married his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Jackie Grinker (nee. Berkowitz) in 1974. He adopted their son, Greg Grinker shortly after. Their daughter, Jenny Cameron (nee. Grinker) was born two years later.

Richard earned several associates degrees in HVAC. He worked for a private HVAC company for several years then moved onto working for the City of Milwaukee Housing Authority, moving his way up to a supervisory position. Richard also worked as the Supervisor of Maintenance for the Milwaukee Police Department, retiring in 2009. After retirement, he wanted to return to where he was born and raised.

He and Jackie made a home in Dorchester. Richard had endless hobbies including woodworking, wine making, beer crafting, soap making, gardening, and he earned his Extra Class Ham Radio license (KB9BPL). He was a member of the Black River Amateur Radio Association, which held a special place in his heart.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Grinker, his son, Greg (Renee) Grinker, his daughter, Jenny (Brock) Cameron, his grandchildren Brittany (Zak) Krueger, Andrew Linstedt, Leia Cameron, Luke Cameron, and his great-granddaughter Zoey Hardesty. Also survived by 2 brothers, one sister, one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

As per Richard’s request, he was given a simple cremation, no funeral or services will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Danny Rhoades

Danny Rhoades, 62, Edgar, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Athens Mennonite Church, 241218 Corlad Rd., Athens. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

