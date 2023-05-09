MARSHFIELD – Whether you’ve taken classes or attended music or theater performances at the Marshfield campus, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield seeks your input.

A survey is open to community members and alumni through May. The goal is to learn more about what draws area residents to the campus and what additional options may be of interest. Community input will help support growth of campus branding, program offerings and community awareness initiatives.

“We are extremely excited to hear the perspectives of our Marshfield residents regarding the Marshfield campus. We hope that all our stakeholders take the time to complete the survey,” said Anthony Andrews, campus executive. “This is an excellent opportunity to assess what we are doing academically, while also reviewing what we can do as an institution to assist with addressing the overarching needs of the Marshfield area.”

The survey deadline is May 31: https://uwsp.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4T8kdBZwuDXloGi.

