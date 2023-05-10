WAUSAU– Monk Botanical Gardens has summer programs planned for kids ages 3 years and older and their families.

Tots in the Gardens encourages 3- to 5-year-olds to explore and learn about nature. This program happens weekly at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays May through August. Each session includes an activity or craft, and a story. An RSVP for each week opens 14 days in advance and is not required but is strongly encouraged to ensure enough supplies for all attending tots The cost is $5 per child (cash only) and is free for gardens members. There is no charge for the accompanying adult(s).

Summer Camp spots are still available for children ages 5-12. Activities are developmentally appropriate, educationally relevant and, most importantly, fun. Check out the weekly themes and register on the gardens’ website.

New to the gardens this summer is the Naturalists in Training program for older children ages 12-16. NIT is the perfect fit for those who are enthusiastic about working with kids, learning about the outdoors, and gaining valuable leadership skills. NITs will work closely with education staff and interns and assist them in planning and leading nature-based activities and games for younger children. They will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run an environmental education program while gaining confidence in their abilities and having fun. Register and read more about the policies and expectations for NIT

participants on the gardens website. Registration for this program closes May 15.

The gardens will also host Summer Solstice STEM Challenge: Solar Cars marking the change of seasons from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 21. The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, and to celebrate the over 15 hours of daylight, the gardens will host a solar car race. Build a solar car (materials provided and yours to take home), decorate it, and end with a race of all the cars built.

Visit monkgardens.org/education/children-families/ to register for this event or any of the other programs listed above.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

