WESTON – Addison Kluck threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts and D.C. Everest scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning as it defeated Merrill 5-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

No Merrill hitter reached base against Kluck, as the Evergreens did not commit an error.

Merrill pitcher Addison Schmeltzer matched Kluck early until D.C. Everest finally got its bats going in the fifth.

With two outs, the Evergreens had six-straight hits to plate five runs. Kelsey Wooley had an RBI single, Caitlyn Kressel followed with an RBI double, Dakota Witucki drove in another with a single and Brooke Brown knocked in two more runs with a triple during the rally.

D.C. Everest will play a nonconference game at Medford on Monday before hosting Marshfield in its WVC finale on Tuesday.

With a win over Marshfield, the Evergreens would clinch at least a share of the conference title. Stevens Point, which defeated Wisconsin Rapids 11-1 on Thursday, is tied with the Evergreens for first place at 9-2 in the conference standings. Stevens Point wraps up its Valley schedule at home against Wausau East on Tuesday.

Evergreens 5, Bluejays 0

Merrill 000 000 0 – 0 0 1

D.C. Everest 000 050 x – 5 8 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Addison Schmeltzer.

SO: Schmeltzer (4 2/3 inn.) 8, Sophie Wendorf (1 1/3 inn.) 0; Kluck 12. BB: Schmeltzer 1, Wendorf 0; Kluck 0.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 2×4; Mara Meverden 2×3; Caitlyn Kressel 2B, RBI; Brooke Brown 3B, 2 RBI.

Records: Merrill 6-11, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 14-2, 9-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

