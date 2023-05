Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified two people killed Wednesday in a Lincoln County crash as Alice Peterson, 59, and Alissa Sosnovske, 22, both of Gleason.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 after the driver of one vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head on. The drivers both died at the scene and no other passengers were involved, police said.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.