Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Shelter Advocate. The Women’s Community seeks compassionate people to support current and potential clients during the week, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Duties include answering the 24-hour support line, providing emotional support, and offering information about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter, and domestic abuse and sexual assault services. Training sessions are provided for this role. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Are You A History Buff? Marathon County Historical Society seeks people to assist with digitizing items from the historical collections, including photographs, maps and documents. Volunteer a few hours a week, Tuesday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Some data entry is required. Experience with digital images (photography, scanning, etc.) is preferred, but training will be provided. Email info@marathoncountyhistory.org for more information.

Escort/Information Specialist Needed. Escort/Information specialists at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston guide patients to check-in, escort patients/visitors to appropriate departments, offer wheelchair transportation, deliver flowers/cards, and appropriately share confidential information to support patients and visiting families. Various shifts available. Ages 16+. Contact Anne Nelson at 715-393-2650 or nelson.anne@marshfieldclinic.org to apply.

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Office Help Needed. Administrative assistant duties include speaking with potential volunteers about the program and its benefits, helping to maintain the volunteer database and related files, tracking volunteer hours and service locations, helping to maintain the community calendar, and assisting preparation of RSVP-sponsored programs and events. Call Susan at 715-298-5721 to learn more!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Household and Hygiene Supplies Needed. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of personal hygiene products, such as shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and deodorant, along with household consumables such as laundry detergent and cleaning products. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Kids Socks and Underwear Needed. The Women’s Community is in great need of the following items for the family shelter: new boys underwear (sizes 2-3, 4, 6-8, 10-12) and boys and girls socks (all sizes). Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau, or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

