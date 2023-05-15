By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple felony charges have been filed in connection with the near-fatal overdose of a man who collapsed and nearly died just after entering a Schofield establishment.

The overdose was reported on May 6 at Night School, 320 Ross Ave., after the man walked inside. Police say the man was non-responsive and not breathing when they arrived, according to court documents. Officers revived the man, who was allegedly carrying substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The victim admitted injecting heroin but said the man who sold it to him assured the drugs did not contain fentanyl. But when the man injected the substance, he immediately knew something was wrong, walked into the bar and passed out, according to court documents.

Police traced the drug purchase to 22-year-old Wyatt J. Gates, of Kronenwetter. In an interview, Gates denied selling heroin but allegedly told investigators he “serves” methamphetamine, according to court filings.

Officers searched Gates’ home and allegedly discovered about 23 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and other items consistent with storing controlled substances.

Prosecutors on May 9 charged Gates with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He was released May 10 on a signature bond ordered by Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 22.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.